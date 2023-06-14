Indian Aviation Headed For A Risk Rerating?

Indian aviation has seen several peaks and troughs. Mapped against a timeline they are fairly regular making somewhat similar to a sine wave curve.

Starting with Jet Airways in the 1990s that gradually built itself into a formidable operation challenging the then incumbents. Mid-2000s saw the entry of a host of low-cost airlines, including the paradigm shifting Air-Deccan. The launch of Kingfisher Airlines in 2005, with no dearth of capital had industry watchers sit up and take notice. As did the announcement of a 100-aircraft order by a then unknown airline called Indigo. Also operating were GoAir and SpiceJet—both with strong backers, with a strong capital base. But capital and too much of it can also be a curse and the enthusiasm gave way to shock, with the failure of Kingfisher in 2012.

It wasn’t the failure itself, rather the way it was managed and handled with multiple liens, multiple claimants and multiple processes. This was followed by a severe cash flow crunch at SpiceJet that involved change of ownership in 2015. Both events forced a rethink of the risk.

2016 through 2018 was a relatively better time. The industry saw significant competition. While profits were elusive, creditors for the most part were cautious but optimistic and with seven airlines chasing demand, airfares were competitive and growth on an upwards trajectory.

But steady cruise is often met with unforeseen turbulence and towards the end of 2018, challenges started to reveal themselves, most notably at Jet Airways. Whether it was the cash flow, or the management exits, changes were underway and there was much to be examined. Things came to a point where Jet Airways ran out of cash and declared bankruptcy in 2019. This time, the process was managed in a manner that was arguably smoother than that of Kingfisher but that, too, left significant questions unanswered and many ends untied. Yet again, this forced a risk rethink.

Then, of course, there was the pandemic of 2020 that saw volumes plummet. Several airlines deferred payments and some defaulted. But then, the recovery was also very robust and by 2022, just two years later, the industry saw a host of changes—including the purchase of the national airline by the country’s largest and most respected business group, namely the Tatas; the merger of the Tata-Singapore joint venture Vistara; the launch of a new well-capitalised airline—Akasa; the purchase of erstwhile AirAsia India; and, of course, the voluntary insolvency of GoFirst.

As it stands, the Indian market now has in the works an airline revival that didn’t quite work, an airline turnaround, a complex merger involving three airlines, a significant expansion and another airline that has found its way to bankruptcy. Stakeholders are once again looking at a risk rethink.