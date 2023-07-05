In Kashmir, Journalism Is Out And Films Are In

Film industry biggies may flood Instagram with picture perfect images and videos of their work visits to Kashmir (see here , here and here ), but a Deccan Herald reporter who recently wandered through one of the world’s most heavily militarised regions titled his report ‘ Wordless Valley ’.

“…four days had passed and not a single civilian had spoken to me at length yet,” he noted. He wanted them to answer one question: What’s it like to live under the shadow of the gun?

A member of one film crew says he asked his Kashmiri taxi driver a version of this question. The man replied that he had seen state brutality and the resistance to it. Now he just wanted to work quietly and earn a living. After a prolonged shutdown post the redaction of Article 370 and the pandemic, the influx of tourists and film crews are offering him the chance to do just that.

Incidentally, when Johar’s team shot in the last two weeks of snow season in March, the hotels in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, some of them with tariffs in the lakhs, were overrun with tourists.

In 2024, it will be 75 years since Barsaat, Bollywood’s first foray to Kashmir, that opens with two tourists exploring its slopes and lakes. Filmmakers are going deeper into Kashmir’s villages now, though old-favourite Pahalgam continues to rule. “Apart from its beauty, there’s a lot of variety … a meadow, forests, water, two or three kinds of mountains, small villages and a market also. There are lots of locations in one place,” says Jamsheed.

Kashmir and states such as Gujarat and Chhattisgarh are just following in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh, one producer tells me. If you’re wondering why you’ve seen so many TV shows and movies set in U.P. in recent years, it’s because the state offers generous subsidies to filmmakers.

Amid all the glib lines about Kashmir’s beauty, I found an actor who shared what she really felt when she visited there. “It’s a mixed sort of feeling when you shoot a film in Kashmir,” Sheeba Chadha, who is in Renzi’s film, wrote on Instagram. “Whilst the proverbial beauty can do your head in, so can the feeling that this land has seen, endured, survived so much … And yet it stands resplendent though ravaged.”