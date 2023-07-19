How Namma Yatri Is Changing The Rules Of The Ride-Hailing Business

“Our first principle in product is build for yourself,” says Vimal Kumar, founder of payment operating system JusPay, which built and manages Namma Yatri, Bangalore’s trending mobility app that has upturned the city’s ride hailing business. But how do you build an autorickshaw-driver-friendly app for yourself? “We bought autos and starting ferrying customers,” says Kumar.

Magizhan Selvan, chief product officer, has logged around 200 rides as a driver on various ride hailing platforms. He says he first decided he wanted to see what it takes to earn Rs 2,000 a day, a target for many drivers who want to have money left over after meeting their EMI and fuel costs. “I kept calculating how much I need to earn per ride and that’s when I realised Bangalore traffic is super crazy.” It would usually take him 10 hours of back-to-back rides to hit this target.

As a driver, he often questioned why pricing was only distance-based and didn’t take into account the time required to reach a destination. “I understood why drivers cancel trips to high-traffic areas. I started calling and negotiating with customers who had longer pick-up distances, ‘Will you wait? Only then I will come’.”

Eventually, he decided to stop worrying about targets and listen to podcasts while driving. “Now I find the journeys slightly therapeutic,” he says. Selvan discovered that people have a lot of personal conversations in autos and that they are often empathetic to drivers, proffering tips without being asked. One rider figured out who he was, took a selfie and posted about their meeting on LinkedIn.