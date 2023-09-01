'Wonderful': PM Modi Applauds As Delhi Metro Passenger Journeys Overtake Pre-Covid Levels
The Delhi Metro on August 29 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys - 69.94 lakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded the increase in daily commuters in Delhi Metro.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri informed that daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro overtook the pre-covid figures to an all time high.
In February 10, 2020, the daily commuters in Delhi Metro were 66,18,717, while on August 28, 2023, it has risen to 68,16,252, a PIB release said.
PM Modi responded to the post and wrote: “Wonderful news. Our Government will continue working to ensure our urban centres have modern and comfortable public transport.”
Wonderful news. Our Government will continue working to ensure our urban centres have modern and comfortable public transport. https://t.co/fe6fXPwhGR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2023
The Delhi Metro on August 29 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 69.94 lakh -- surpassing the record it set a day earlier.
The corresponding figures on August 28 had stood at 68.16 lakh.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations, according to PTI.
"Delhi Metro's mission of providing a comfortable journey to its commuters is scaling new heights every day and as a result Delhi Metro once again set a new milestone on 29th August 2023 when more than 69 lakh passenger journeys were performed in the metro in a single day," the DMRC said in a post on X.
Delhi Metro's mission of providing a comfortable journey to its commuters is scaling new heights every day and as a result Delhi Metro once again set a new milestone on 29th August 2023 when more than 69 lakh passenger journeys were performed in the metro in a single day. pic.twitter.com/mgLi8zm1wH— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 30, 2023
Of the total journeys recorded Tuesday, the Red Line accounted for 7,65,059 journeys, Yellow Line - 19,11,239, Blue Line -- 14,90,171, and Airport Express Line -- 61,041, among other corridors, according to data shared by the DMRC.
In January this year, the average passenger journey count stood at 49,33,458 while the March figure was 50,83,204, officials said.
In June and July, the corresponding figures stood at 54,54,304 and 55,96,595.
(With PTI inputs)