'Wonderful': PM Modi Applauds As Delhi Metro Passenger Journeys Overtake Pre-Covid Levels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded the increase in daily commuters in Delhi Metro.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri informed that daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro overtook the pre-covid figures to an all time high.

In February 10, 2020, the daily commuters in Delhi Metro were 66,18,717, while on August 28, 2023, it has risen to 68,16,252, a PIB release said.

PM Modi responded to the post and wrote: “Wonderful news. Our Government will continue working to ensure our urban centres have modern and comfortable public transport.”