SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies
State Bank of India is recruiting Specialist Cadre Officers on a regular and contractual basis for different roles.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is seeking applications for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in various positions on both regular and contractual terms. The available roles include Assistant General Manager, Chief Manager, Project Manager, and more, in departments such as data, tech, and testing.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Online registration process
Individuals who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for these vacancies through the official SBI website, https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. The online registration process will commence on May 16 and conclude on June 5, 2023.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for the SBI Recruitment 2023, check out the criteria:
Candidates should have completed their secondary education and hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited academic institution.
The date of passing the required educational qualifications should be prior to November 30, 2022.
Individuals who are currently enrolled in their final semester and former military personnel can also apply for the recruitment.
The age limit for the SBI Bank Recruitment 2023 examination is set between 20 and 28 years old.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Available
Candidates can apply for the following positions as a "Manager"
Tech Architect
Data Architect
DevSecOps Engineer
Observability and Monitoring Specialist
Infra/cloud Specialist
Integration Lead
Integration Specialist
IT security Expert
SIT test lead
Performance Test Lead
MIS and Reporting Analyst
Apart from managerial positions, candidates can apply for the post of deputy manager for Automation test lead and Testing Analyst.
SBI Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
To apply for SBI recruitment 2023, candidates have to follow a simple process which is given below in easy steps. Before applying candidates are requested to go through a detailed advertisement announcement to ensure they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.
How To Apply For SBI Recruitment 2023
Go to SBI online website https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers and login
Click on "Join SBI". You will find a drop-down menu.
Choose Current Openings
You will see all SBI vacancies available.
Select the one you want to apply for and click on "Apply Now".
If you are a new user, click on "New User Registration" Or "Click on Login if already registered."
If you are a new user, fill up the form. If you are an existing user, enter your registration number, password and security code.
Provide all relevant details and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.
Complete the application fee transaction.
