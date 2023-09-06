Renowned Wildlife Photographer Aditya 'Dicky' Singh Is Dead
Singh had been involved in tiger conservation projects and quit his government job to follow his passion.
Aditya 'Dicky' Singh, renowned wildlife photographer and conservationist, died at his home on the outskirts of Ranthambore tiger reserve in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. He was 57.
"Aditya had a surgery after a minor heart attack a few weeks ago, after which he had come back and was recuperating well. It was a normal day yesterday, he was talking to everyone and was very jovial in his usual way. It appears that he died in his sleep early morning today," Dharmendra Khandal, a family friend, told PTI.
Conservation biologist and photographer Neha Sinha shared the news of Singh's death on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
According to reports, Singh is survived by his wife Poonam Singh and their daughter Nyra.
Waking up to the terrible news that @adityadickysin has passed away. I'm so sorry to hear this- he was a true friend of wildlife and tigers. So generous with his photography advice and such a wonderful person overall.— Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) September 6, 2023
Rest well, my friend! pic.twitter.com/2sq4DWmwzl
According to Singh's blog, he joined the Indian Civil Services after graduating in engineering. He later quit his government job to follow his interests in the field of environment, natural habitat and wildlife protection.
He moved to Ranthambhore around 1997 and started a small tourism business. Between 2000 and 2005, he was involved with wildlife documentary film crews.
The Ranthambhore National Park, which is a part of the much larger Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve—a Project Tiger reserve—lies in the Sawai Madhopur district of eastern Rajasthan.
Singh has been involved in tiger conservation projects and played an integral part in setting up, planning and execution of an anti-poaching programme called 'Operation Co-Operation'—a joint effort between the Forest Department and the stakeholders of Ranthambhore National Park—which led to the identification and capture of three gangs of tiger poachers of Rajasthan.
Apart from his conservation efforts that included guided safaris through Ranthambore National Park, Singh had also co-authored a book 'Noor: Queen of Ranthambore', covering different aspects of the tigress Noor's life through a collection of photographs and stories, reported PTI.
International tiger day 2023. Remember them today to forget them for the next 364 days, till next year â¹ï¸ pic.twitter.com/I0HYYf6zWh— adityadickysingh ð®ð³ (@adityadickysin) July 29, 2023
#MammalMagic from Ranthambhore pic.twitter.com/LPeXshxgnM— adityadickysingh ð®ð³ (@adityadickysin) July 14, 2023
(With inputs from PTI)