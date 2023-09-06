Renowned Wildlife Photographer Aditya 'Dicky' Singh Is Dead

Aditya 'Dicky' Singh, renowned wildlife photographer and conservationist, died at his home on the outskirts of Ranthambore tiger reserve in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. He was 57.

"Aditya had a surgery after a minor heart attack a few weeks ago, after which he had come back and was recuperating well. It was a normal day yesterday, he was talking to everyone and was very jovial in his usual way. It appears that he died in his sleep early morning today," Dharmendra Khandal, a family friend, told PTI.

Conservation biologist and photographer Neha Sinha shared the news of Singh's death on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to reports, Singh is survived by his wife Poonam Singh and their daughter Nyra.