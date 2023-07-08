Indian Railways Introduces Discount Scheme In AC Chair Car, Executive Classes Of All Trains

With a view to optimise utilisation of accommodation in trains, Ministry of Railways has decided to delegate powers to Zonal Railways to introduce discounted fare scheme in trains with AC sitting accommodation, subject to the following terms and conditions:

This scheme shall be applicable in AC Chair Car and Executive classes of all trains having AC sitting accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.

The element of discount shall be upto maximum 25% on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charges, super fast surcharge, GST, etc., as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy.

The train having classes with occupancy less than 50% (either end to end or in some specified legs/sections depending upon the sections where discount is to be provided) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration. The fares of the competitive mode of transport shall be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount.

The discount can be given for the first leg of journey and/or last leg of journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end-to-end journey, provided occupancy is less than 50% in that leg/section/end to end, as the case may be.

The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers.

Such discount shall be initially implemented for a period as decided by PCCMs of the zones corresponding to the originating station of the train, subject to a maximum of six months for the journey dates from when it is implemented. Discounted fare may be given for the entire duration or part duration or month wise or seasonal or for weekdays/ weekends based on demand pattern of the aforementioned period.

For trains with inter-zonal O-D pairs/destinations, a discount in fare may be given in consultation with PCCMs of other Zonal Railways/Managing Director or COM/CCM in the case of KRCL.

Further review shall be made regularly and based on the occupancy, the discount may be either modified or extended or withdrawn.

If modification of discount or withdrawal of the scheme is decided, the same may also be implemented with immediate effect. However, no difference of fare shall be charged or collected from already booked passengers.

In case of those trains where flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, the flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy. In case this does not result in improved occupancy, only then discount scheme may be made applicable in those trains/classes.

Tickets on PTOs/Difference of fare on Rly passes/Concessional vouchers/MLA/ex-MLAs coupons/Warrants/MPs/Ex-MPs/Freedom fighters etc shall be booked on original class-wise fare and not on discounted fare.

Tatkal quota shall not be earmarked in such trains for the decided period in case the discount is provided on end to end basis. Further, if the discount is provided for part journey of the train, then tatkal quota may not be provided for the part of the journey where discount is given.

The discount shall be for tickets booked upto preparation of the first chart and during current booking. The discount may also be permitted onboard by TTE.