Winter Solstice 2022 Date And Time: What You Need To Know About The Shortest Day Of The Year

The winter solstice happens twice a year, once in the northern hemisphere and once in the south. Winter in that hemisphere is when it happens. In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice takes place in December. It typically occurs on June 20 or June 21 in the southern hemisphere. The days will start to grow longer, and the nights will get shorter after December 22.

The winter solstice will occur in India this year on December 22. The winter solstice occurs at precisely 03:17 AM IST when the sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Capricorn at around 23.4 degrees south and the Earth's north pole points directly away from the sun. Sunrise on the winter solstice will be at 7:10 am, and sunset will be at 5:29 pm.

Every year, the solstices fall in June and December, however, the precise dates can vary by one or two days. Although they have different effects on either side of the equator, they happen simultaneously everywhere on earth.