Winter Solstice 2022 Date And Time: What You Need To Know About The Shortest Day Of The Year
Winter solstice, also the shortest day of the year will occur on 22nd December. Read on to know more!
Winter solstice typically symbolises the shortest day of the year. It will occur on December 22nd this year. The winter solstice, also known as the hibernal solstice, occurs once a year in both the North and South hemispheres. Keep reading to know everything about this cultural and astronomical phenomenon.
What Is Winter Solstice?
The Latin word solstitium, which roughly translates to sun standing motionless is the source of the English word solstice. When either of the Earth's poles reaches its greatest tilt away from the Sun, a winter solstice occurs. On this particular day, the sun’s position is at its lowest daily maximum elevation.
Winter Solstice 2022: Date & Time
The winter solstice happens twice a year, once in the northern hemisphere and once in the south. Winter in that hemisphere is when it happens. In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice takes place in December. It typically occurs on June 20 or June 21 in the southern hemisphere. The days will start to grow longer, and the nights will get shorter after December 22.
The winter solstice will occur in India this year on December 22. The winter solstice occurs at precisely 03:17 AM IST when the sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Capricorn at around 23.4 degrees south and the Earth's north pole points directly away from the sun. Sunrise on the winter solstice will be at 7:10 am, and sunset will be at 5:29 pm.
Every year, the solstices fall in June and December, however, the precise dates can vary by one or two days. Although they have different effects on either side of the equator, they happen simultaneously everywhere on earth.
Significance Of Winter Solstice
According to astronomy, the winter solstice signifies the start of the winter season. However, this day comes in the midst of winter in many nations.
The shortest day as well as the longest night of the year occurs during the winter solstice. After that, the days lengthen, and the nights get shorter. The northern hemisphere only experiences 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight on the solstice.
Since it symbolises the Sun's rebirth and death, the winter solstice is of great cultural significance. This day has been observed with rites and celebrations ever since the beginning of time. Ancient structures like Stonehenge, for example, actually line up with the winter solstice sunrise or sunset.
Moreover, since it was typically the last feast before the start of deep winter, agricultural dependence in the past contributed to the significance of the winter solstice.