Valentine's Day 2023: Reliance Jio, Vodafone Announce Special Offers
Know more about the special Valentine’s Day 2023 prepaid recharge offers from Jio and Vi.
Adding to the Valentine’s Day celebrations, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have announced special offers in their prepaid recharge category for a limited time.
The new Valentine’s Day offers from Vodafone Idea can only be redeemed on a recharge done using the Vi app until February 14, 2023. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio customers who complete their recharge on or after February 10, 2023, can avail one of the Valentine's Day special offers. These Jio Valentine’s Day benefits and coupons will be rewarded on the MyJio app. However, Reliance Jio has not specified an end date for this offer.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Valentine’s Day 2023 Offer
Vi announced their Valentine's Day special offer in an official tweet.
All the Vi customers who complete a prepaid recharge with plans worth ₹299 or higher on or before February 14, 2023, will receive 5GB of additional data for free. Meanwhile, on Vi recharge plans between ₹199 and ₹299, the company is offering 2GB of additional data for free. However, you must note that the 5GB additional data will only be valid for a period of 28 days.
Apart from this, Vi is also running a special social media contest called #ViLoveTunes exclusively for its users. Here, Vi users are asked to guess the right song from the jumbled lyrics of a song from their special Valentine’s Day playlist. Daily, one lucky winner will be chosen for each question, who will be eligible for a gift voucher worth ₹5,000.
Reliance Jio Valentine’s Day 2023 Offer
Reliance Jio customers can claim Valentine's Day benefits on the ₹349, ₹899, and ₹2,999 Jio recharge plans.
As per the telecom company's official announcement, all registered Reliance Jio customers who complete their prepaid mobile recharge on or after February 10, 2023, will be eligible for added benefits for an unspecified period. All the coupons under the Valentine’s Day offer can be redeemed through the MyJio app and customers can obtain the vouchers 72 hours after the recharge is processed. Customers can redeem these coupons within 30 days.
The Reliance Jio Valentine's Day 2023 offer will offer 4 additional benefits to its users who recharge with the ₹349, ₹899, or ₹2,999 plan using the MyJio app. These benefits include an additional 12GB of 4G data, an Ixigo coupon with ₹750 off flight bookings worth ₹4,500 or more, a ₹150 discount on Ferns & Petals on a minimum purchase of ₹799 and a free McDonald's burger worth ₹105 on a minimum spending of ₹199.
