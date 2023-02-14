Valentine's Day 2023: Reliance Jio, Vodafone Announce Special Offers

Adding to the Valentine’s Day celebrations, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have announced special offers in their prepaid recharge category for a limited time.

The new Valentine’s Day offers from Vodafone Idea can only be redeemed on a recharge done using the Vi app until February 14, 2023. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio customers who complete their recharge on or after February 10, 2023, can avail one of the Valentine's Day special offers. These Jio Valentine’s Day benefits and coupons will be rewarded on the MyJio app. However, Reliance Jio has not specified an end date for this offer.