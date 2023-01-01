Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, Time, Significance And Rules Of Fasting

Ekadashi fasts are highly regarded among all devotees of Lord Vishnu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one such occasion. It is regarded as one of the most important fasts and is equivalent to all 23 Ekadashis that occur in a calendar year.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is often observed in January or December each year. On this day, it is thought that Lord Vishnu opens the door to his inner sanctuary and following a fast with complete devotion aids in achieving Moksha.

In Kerala, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also referred to as Swargavathil Ekadashi. Fasting, keeping watch at night, and visiting Vaikuntha Dwaram are all considered auspicious activities for the day.