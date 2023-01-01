Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, Time, Significance And Rules Of Fasting
Vaikuntha Ekadashi is generally observed in Janor Dec. Read more about the date, time and other details about this auspicious day.
Ekadashi fasts are highly regarded among all devotees of Lord Vishnu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one such occasion. It is regarded as one of the most important fasts and is equivalent to all 23 Ekadashis that occur in a calendar year.
Vaikuntha Ekadashi is often observed in January or December each year. On this day, it is thought that Lord Vishnu opens the door to his inner sanctuary and following a fast with complete devotion aids in achieving Moksha.
In Kerala, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also referred to as Swargavathil Ekadashi. Fasting, keeping watch at night, and visiting Vaikuntha Dwaram are all considered auspicious activities for the day.
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date & Time
Vaikuntha Ekadashi will fall on Monday, January 2, in the year 2023. Ekadashi time begins on January 1 at 7:11 PM and finishes on January 2 at 8:23 PM. On January 3, Vaikuntha Ekadashi Parana time runs from 7:14 AM until 9:19 AM.
Significance Of Vaikuntha Ekadashi
The Vaikuntha Ekadashi is the biggest and most important of all the Ekadashis. Devotees think that going on a fast on this day will enable them to pass through the gate of salvation and ascend to heaven. Additionally, it is thought that fasting on this day can spiritually cleanse a person's body and soul. A person can overcome any challenges in their life by keeping a day-long fast.
Furthermore, it is thought that on Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu unlocks the gate to his home Vaikuntha. It is also believed that on this day, while devotees listen to the Vaikunth Dwar tale, they can physically feel Vishnu emerge through the door.
Many of India's temples resemble Vaikuntha Dwar's door-like design. At the Bhadrachalam Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, and Tirupati Balaji Temple, it is celebrated in all its splendour. In addition to these temples, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed in all temples in Southern India that are devoted to Bhagwan Vishnu and his incarnations.
Vaikuntha Ekadashi Fasting Rules
On Dashami, the day before Vaikuntha Ekadashi, worshippers observe a Nahaye-khaye, which starts the Vaikuntha Ekadashi fast procedure. After having a bath, they eat their one and only meal, which is made without any onion or garlic.
The following day, which is the day of Ekadashi, worshippers rise early and take a holy bath. They pray to Lord Vishnu and worship him, pleading with him to grant them salvation. Additionally, they offer Lord Vishnu treats and fruits while reciting mantras and jaaps to appease him. Even if they are unable to observe a fast, folks should avoid eating rice on this day. On the day of Ekadashi, giving charity to the needy is another well-known custom that is thought to please Lord Vishnu.
It is said that fasting can cleanse the body and relax the senses. It is thought that the intellect will become pure in such a small body. Having a pure body and mind helps one become closer to God.