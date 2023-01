Ekadashi 2023: List Of Ekadashis In 2023, Date And Time

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Date and Time: Monday, 2 January - Begins at 7:11 PM on January 1 and ends at 8:23 PM on January 2

Shattila Ekadashi

Date and Time: Wednesday, 18 January - Begins at 6:05 PM on January 17 and ends at 4:03 PM on January 18

Jaya Ekadashi

Date and Time: Wednesday, 1 February - Begins at 11:53 AM on January 31 and ends at 2:01 PM on February 1

Vijaya Ekadashi

Date and Time: Thursday, 16 February - Begins at 5:32 AM on February 16 and ends at 2:49 AM on February 17

Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi

Date and Time: Friday, 17 February - Begins at 5:32 AM on February 16 and ends at 2:49 AM on February 17

Amalaki Ekadashi

Date and Time: Friday, 3 March - Begins at 6:39 AM on March 2 and ends at 9:11 AM on March 3

Papmochani Ekadashi

Date and Time: Saturday, 18 March - Begins at 2:06 PM on March 17 and ends at 11:13 AM on March 18

Kamada Ekadashi

Date and Time: Saturday, 1 April - Begins at 1:58 AM on April 1 and ends at 4:19 AM on April 2

Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi

Date and Time: Sunday, 2 April - Begins at 1:58 AM on April 1 and ends at 4:19 AM on April 2

Varuthini Ekadashi

Date and Time: Sunday, 16 April - Begins at 8:45 PM on April 15 and ends at 6:14 PM on April 16

Mohini Ekadashi

Date and Time: Monday, 1 May - Begins at 8:28 PM on April 30 and ends at 10:09 PM on May 1

Apara Ekadashi

Date and Time: Monday, 15 May - Begins at 2:46 AM on May 15 and ends at 1:03 AM on May 16

Nirjala Ekadashi

Date and Time: Wednesday, 31 May - Begins at 1:07 PM on May 30 and ends at 1:45 PM on May 31

Yogini Ekadashi

Date and Time: Wednesday, 14 June - Begins at 9:28 AM on June 13 and ends at 8:48 AM on June 14

Devshayani Ekadashi

Date and Time: Thursday, 29 June - Begins at 3:18 AM on June 29 and ends at 2:42 AM June 30

Kamika Ekadashi

Date and Time: Thursday, 13 July - Begins at 5:59 PM on July 12 and ends at 6:24 PM on July 13

Padmini Ekadashi

Date and Time: Saturday, 29 July - Begins at 2:51 PM on July 28 and ends at 1:05 PM on July 29

Parama Ekadashi

Date and Time: Saturday, 12 August - Begins at 5:06 AM on August 11 and ends at 6:31 AM on August 12

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

Date and Time: Sunday, 27 August - Begins at 12:08 AM on August 27 and ends at 9:32 PM on August 27

Aja Ekadashi

Date and Time: Sunday, 10 September - Begins at 7:17 PM on September 9 and ends at 9:28 PM on September 10

Parsva Ekadashi

Date and Time: Monday, 25 September - Begins at 7:55 AM on September 25 and ends at 5:00 AM on September 26

Gauna Parsva Ekadashi, Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi

Date and Time: Tuesday, 26 September - Begins at 7:55 AM on September 25 and ends at 5:00 AM on September 26

Indira Ekadashi

Date and Time: Tuesday, 10 October - Begins at 12:36 PM on October 9 and ends at 3:08 PM on October 10

Papankusha Ekadashi

Date and Time: Wednesday, 25 October - Begins at 3:14 PM on October 24 and ends at 12:32 PM on October 25

Rama Ekadashi

Date and Time: Thursday, 9 November - Begins at 8:23 AM on November 8 and ends at 10:41 AM on November 9

Devutthana Ekadashi, Guruvayur Ekadashi

Date and Time: Thursday, 23 November - Begins at 11:03 PM on November 22 and ends at 9:01 PM on November 23

Utpanna Ekadashi

Date and Time: Friday, 8 December - Begins at 5:06 AM on December 8 and ends at 6:31 AM on December 9

Vaishnava Utpanna Ekadashi

Date and Time: Saturday, 9 December - Begins at 5:06 AM on December 8 and ends at 6:31 AM on December 9

Mokshada Ekadashi

Date and Time: Friday, 22 December - Begins at 8:16 AM on December 22 and ends at 7:11 AM on December 23

Gauna Mokshada Ekadashi, Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Date and Time: Saturday, 23 December - Begins at 8:16 AM on December 22 and ends at 7:11 AM on December 23

