Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Date & Time, Significance, Vrat
Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on January 2, 2023, Monday. Read its date & time here!
Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated in the month of Pausha and it is one of the 24 Ekadashis found in the Hindu Calendar. It is one of the most significant days dedicated to the deity, Lord Vishnu. The rituals of this holy day are usually performed by married couples. Married women who want to have a baby boy observe a fast on Putrada Ekadashi and perform various rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.
The Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated twice a year and in 2023, we’re going to observe it for the first time on January 2, 2023, Monday. The second Putrada Ekadashi is called Shravana Putrada Ekadashi which falls in the month of August or July as per the calendar year.
Moreover, in Hindu rituals, it is believed that regular fasting on all the Ekadashis leads people down the path of salvation, where all their sins are forgiven.
If you’re looking forward to celebrating the Pausha Putrada Ekadashi this year, read its time, how to perform rituals and more.
Let’s begin!
Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Date And Time
As per the Hindu system, it is extremely important to perform all the rituals of all festivals according to “Shubh Mahurat” to seek the blessings of God. The Shubh Mahurat for this year’s Putrada Ekadashi is:
Paush Putrada Ekadashi: January 2, 2023, Monday
Ekadashi Starts Time: January 1, 2023, at 07:11 PM
Ekadashi Ends on January 2, 2023, at 08:23 PM
The time for breaking the fast: January 3, 2023, 6:31 AM to 8:40 AM
Dwadashi Ends on Parana Tithi: January 3, 08:41 AM
Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Significance
As the name, Putrada Ekadashi is mostly performed by married women who wish to have a male child. However, the festival is not restricted to this, many women also observe fast on this day for well-being of their children and family.
Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Procedure Of Fasting
Now, if you’re also planning to keep a fast on Putrada Ekadashi 2023, read on!
Step 1: Wake up early in the morning, take a bath in pure water and wear clean clothes.
Step 2: Meditate in the name of Lord Vishnu.
Step 3: Place an idol of Lord Vishnu in your temple and cover it with a red or yellow cloth.
Step 4: To perform the pooja, take a Kalash, filled with pure water and keep it in your temple. Also, cover the Kalash with red cloth.
Step 5: Give a bath to Lord Vishnu using only pure water and cover the lord with clean clothes.
Step 6: Offer Prasad or bhog to Lord Vishnu.
Step 7: Now, perform Lord Vishnu aarti and ask for his blessing with pure heart and dedication.
Step 8: Once you complete the pooja, keep fast for the entire day.
Step 9: In the evening, perform Lord Vishnu Vrat Katha and consume fruits if you wish to.
Step 10: On the second day of Ekadashi, feed Brahmins and complete the rituals by donating whatever you can.