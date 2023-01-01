Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Date & Time, Significance, Vrat

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated in the month of Pausha and it is one of the 24 Ekadashis found in the Hindu Calendar. It is one of the most significant days dedicated to the deity, Lord Vishnu. The rituals of this holy day are usually performed by married couples. Married women who want to have a baby boy observe a fast on Putrada Ekadashi and perform various rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

The Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated twice a year and in 2023, we’re going to observe it for the first time on January 2, 2023, Monday. The second Putrada Ekadashi is called Shravana Putrada Ekadashi which falls in the month of August or July as per the calendar year.

Moreover, in Hindu rituals, it is believed that regular fasting on all the Ekadashis leads people down the path of salvation, where all their sins are forgiven.

If you’re looking forward to celebrating the Pausha Putrada Ekadashi this year, read its time, how to perform rituals and more.

Let’s begin!