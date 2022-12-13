Paush Month 2022: Start And End Date, Significance, Festivals And Fasting Schedule

In Hinduism, the month of Paush is referred to as such because it falls on a lunar day. Beginning on December 9th and lasting through January 7th of the next year is Paush month.

Each month has its own significance in the Hindu calendar, including Paush month, which likewise has its own significance. During the Paush month, emphasis is placed on honouring the Sun. As a result, each month is regarded as sacred for some deities.

The tenth month of Vikram Samvat is called Paush. Hindu months are given names based on constellations. Hinduism bases the naming of each month on the constellation that the moon is in relation to when it is visible in the sky. Hinduism also bases the change of the month on the lunar cycle. The full moon of Paush month falls in Pushya Nakshatra, which is why this month is called Paush month.