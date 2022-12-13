Paush Month 2022: Start And End Date, Significance, Festivals And Fasting Schedule
Do you know the significance of Paush month? Read on to know the details and the fasts and festivals of Paush month.
In Hinduism, the month of Paush is referred to as such because it falls on a lunar day. Beginning on December 9th and lasting through January 7th of the next year is Paush month.
Each month has its own significance in the Hindu calendar, including Paush month, which likewise has its own significance. During the Paush month, emphasis is placed on honouring the Sun. As a result, each month is regarded as sacred for some deities.
The tenth month of Vikram Samvat is called Paush. Hindu months are given names based on constellations. Hinduism bases the naming of each month on the constellation that the moon is in relation to when it is visible in the sky. Hinduism also bases the change of the month on the lunar cycle. The full moon of Paush month falls in Pushya Nakshatra, which is why this month is called Paush month.
Festivals & Fasts Of Paush Month
Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthivrata falls on Sunday, 11 December 2022
This year's Sankashti Chaturthi marks the end of the calendar year 2022. Lord Ganesha is the subject of this fast. Happiness and prosperity come from worshipping him.
Kalashtami Vrat falls on Friday, 16 December 2022
The birth of Goddess Rukmini, Shri Krishna's patrani, occurred on the day of Rukmini Ashtami. Sun will be in the constellation of Sagittarius on this day, which is known as Dhanu Sankranti. Only on Dhanu Sankranti does kharma begin.
Saphala Ekadashi falls on Monday, 19 December 2022
The Safla Ekadashi will be this year's final Ekadashi. The Ekadashi fast has the function of releasing the seeker from sinful actions.
Pradosh Vrat falls on Wednesday, 21 December 2022
Shivratri is celebrated every month during the Paush Pradosh fast.
Masik Shivratri falls on Wednesday, 21 December 2022
If a devotee wishes to keep the monthly Shivaratri fast, they may begin on Mahashivaratri and continue for a full year. The monthly Shivaratri fast is thought to enable one to do tough and impossible tasks by relying on the blessing of Lord Shiva.
Paush Amavasya falls on Friday, 23 December 2022
The Pausha new moon day has special significance in Hinduism. Another name for this entire month is Chhota Pitrupaksha. Amavasya Tithi is revered for its offerings to the dead.
Putrada Ekadashi falls on Monday, 2 January 2023
The first day of the new year is Paush Putrada Ekadashi. It is thought that by doing this quickly, issues with children will be resolved. A worthy child is given to a childless couple.
Brahma Gaur Vrat falls on Wednesday, 4 January 2023
On Shukla Paksha of the Paush month, on Tritiya, the Brahmagauri Punam fast is observed. Women adhere to this fast. The result of Gauri worship is that the son and spouse become Chiranjeevi and reach paradise.
Shakambhari Devi Jayanti falls on Friday, 6 January 2023
On this day, thousands of worshippers travel to Saharanpur to the Shakambhari Devi Temple to view the deity. Shakti Peeth is the name given to Saharanpur's Shakambhari Devi Temple. One is said to receive food, money, grains, and endless fruit by worshipping Shakambhari Mata.
Paush Purnima falls on Friday, 06 January 2023
The Paush full moon is regarded as being particularly noteworthy. On the day of the full moon, there is a ritualistic worship of Lakshmi-Narayan. Good fortune is brought by the full moon fast.