Annapurna Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Parvati incarnated as Devi Annapurna. Here is the story behind Annapurna Jayanti:

Once, there was a disagreement between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati about the implications of materialism. Lord Shiva believed that everything was an illusion, including food. On the other hand, Goddess Parvati believed that food was essential for survival and hence can never be an illusion. However, Lord Shiva opined that food was insignificant. This enraged the Goddess and compelled her to disappear. As a result of this, the world was hit by a famine and eventually turned into a deserted planet, while everyone suffered due to the absence of food.

Eventually, Lord Shiva realised that food was essential, and headed to Varanasi, which was supposedly the only place where one could find food. In Varanasi, he visited Devi Annapurna's kitchen (an incarnation of Goddess Parvati) with a begging bowl and pacified her to save the world from starvation.

Hence, on Annapurna Jayanti, devotees pay an ode to Devi Annapurna.

On the auspicious occasion of Annapurna Jayanti, devotees observe a fast and perform pujas to Devi Annapurna to get blessed with wealth, prosperity, success, and happiness. They pray to her that they never have to suffer from hunger or poverty.

