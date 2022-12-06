Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Significance, And Puja Vidhi Of Datta Jayanti
Datta Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on December 7, the full moon night in the month of Margashirsha.
Dattatreya Jayanti, also known as Datta Jayanti, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu culture. Lord Dattatreya is considered to be the god who is an incarnation of the Tridev or Divine Trinity, that is the three main Hindu gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Hence, his birthday is considered a very holy day. This year Datta Jayanti falls on December 7, 2022.
Datta Jayanti 2022 :Date And Time Of Celebrating
Every year, according to the Hindu calendar, Datta Jayanti or Dattatreya Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi, that is the Full Moon day/night, of the Margashirsha (Agrahayana) month. In the year 2022, Datta Jayanti falls on Wednesday, that is December 7, 2022. Check out the timings of the Purnima Tithi on this auspicious day:
Purnima Tithi Begins at 08:01 am on December 07, 2022.
Purnima Tithi Ends at 09:37 am on December 08, 2022.
Significance Of Datta Jayanti
Lord Dattatreya, in the form that he is worshipped across the country, has three heads and six arms. However, on Dattatreya Jayanti, his child form is worshipped.
According to Hindu culture, Lord Dattatreya is considered to be a deity that symbolizes the fusion of the Divine Trinity, that is Tridev. Tridev includes Brahma(the Creator), Vishnu(the Nurturer), and Mahesh, also known as Lord Shiva(the Destroyer).
In certain parts of southern India, there are several temples dedicated to Lord Dattatreya. Even in Maharashtra, he is considered to be one of the most important deities.
Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti is celebrated across the country, especially in Lord Dattatreya Temples in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. It is believed that one who fasts on this day while praying to Lord Dattatreya or Dattaguru, as he is known by many, will get all her prayers answered by the Lord.
Puja Vidhi Of Datta Jayanti
Datta Jayanti can be celebrated by going to temples or even by simply praying at home. It all depends on your faith and belief in him. However, there are certain things that you must do in order to get the best out of your fast or puja on this special day.
Take a look at some points you might want to keep in mind regarding Datta Jayanti puja:
Devotees of Lord Dattatreya have to wake up early in the morning of Datta Jayanti and take a bath.
Then they can either perform a Puja at home or visit a nearby temple dedicated to Lord Dattatreya.
Dattaguru’s Puja can be performed by simply lighting a Diya and using incense sticks or camphor. Moreover, devotees can also offer flowers and sweets to the lord on his birthday.
You can also recite Bhajans and Kirtans dedicated to the lord. If you don’t know any correctly, you can either play them at home or go to a temple and attend the Bhajans and Kirtans organized there.
In some places, Avadhut Gita and Jivanmukta Gita are also read by his devotees. These holy books are believed to have the sayings of the Lord himself. So, you can read those during your fast/puja as well.
You can also recite either one or all of the below-mentioned mantras:
a. “Dighambara-Dighambara, Shripaad Vallabh Dighambara”
b. “Om Dram Dattatreyaay Namah”
c. “Om Dighambaraay Vidmahe Avdhutaay Dheemahi Tanno Datta Prachodayat”
Once the day ends, you can break your fast as you would break any normal, religious fast.