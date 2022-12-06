Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Significance, And Puja Vidhi Of Datta Jayanti

Lord Dattatreya, in the form that he is worshipped across the country, has three heads and six arms. However, on Dattatreya Jayanti, his child form is worshipped.

According to Hindu culture, Lord Dattatreya is considered to be a deity that symbolizes the fusion of the Divine Trinity, that is Tridev. Tridev includes Brahma(the Creator), Vishnu(the Nurturer), and Mahesh, also known as Lord Shiva(the Destroyer).

In certain parts of southern India, there are several temples dedicated to Lord Dattatreya. Even in Maharashtra, he is considered to be one of the most important deities.

Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti is celebrated across the country, especially in Lord Dattatreya Temples in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. It is believed that one who fasts on this day while praying to Lord Dattatreya or Dattaguru, as he is known by many, will get all her prayers answered by the Lord.