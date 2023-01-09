Sankashti Chaturthi In 2023 Full List: Important Dates, Time
Lord Ganesha is worshipped on Sankashti Chaturthi. Check out the list of dates of Sankashti Chaturthi in 2023.
Lord Ganesha is the Hindu deity most often associated with prosperous beginnings. This is why the god with the elephant's head is worshipped at the start of seasons and many rites. This adoration is also reported to be at its height on one day in each month of the year.
Every month in the Hindu calendar, Chaturthi or the fourth day is observed as Sankashti Chaturthi. Additionally, the day is connected to the Krishna Paksha, or the waning moon phase. This day is celebrated by various Indian states, particularly Maharashtra, and is known by a variety of names. The devotees who fast and perform worship on this day are thought to be in the good graces of the one who removes barriers.
Below is a list of Sankashti Chaturthi for the year 2023:
Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date and Time
According to Hindu almanac Drik Panchang, here is a list of Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 dates along with time
Tuesday, 10 January – Angaraki Chaturthi; Starts at 12:09 PM on Jan 10 and ends at 2:31 PM on Jan 11
Thursday, 9 February – Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 6:23 AM on Feb 9 and ends at 7:58 AM on Feb 10
Saturday, 11 March - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 9:42 PM on Mar 10 and ends at 10:05 PM on Mar 11
Sunday, 9 April - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 9:35 AM on Apr 9 and ends at 8:37 AM on Apr 10
Monday, 8 May - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 6:18 PM on May 8 and ends at 4:08 PM on May 9
Wednesday, 7 June – Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 12:50 AM Jun 7 and ends at 9:50 PM on Jun 7
Thursday, 6 July - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 6:30 AM on Jul 6 and ends at 3:12 AM on Jul 7
Friday, 4 August - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 12:45 PM on Aug 4 and ends at 9:39 AM on Aug 5
Sunday, 3 September - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 8:49 PM on Sep 2 and ends at 6:24 PM on Sep 3
Monday, 2 October - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 7:36 AM on Oct 2 and ends at 6:11 AM on Oct 3
Wednesday, 1 November - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 9:30 PM on Oct 31 and ends at 9:19 PM on Nov 1
Thursday, 30 November - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 2:24 PM on Nov 30 and ends at 3:31 PM on Dec 1
Saturday, 30 December - Sankashti Chaturthi; Starts at 9:43 AM on Dec 30 and ends at 11:55 AM PM on Dec 31
When Sankashti Chaturthi happens on a Tuesday, it is known as Angarki Chaturthi and is considered to be very auspicious. Most people observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast in Western and Southern India, particularly in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
On Sankashti Chaturthi, Ganesha devotees observe a fast from dawn to moonrise. Sankashti implies relief through difficult circumstances. Only goods made from fruits and vegetables are permitted to be consumed if a devotee is fasting for the same. In order to observe Sankashti Chaturthi, one must fast on the day the moon rises while Chaturthi Tithi is in effect. So, on Tritiya Tithi, the day before Sankashti Chaturthi, fasting may be followed.
In the evening, when the moon is visible, the primary puja of the day is performed. Durva grass, incense sticks and fresh flowers are used in the adoration of the Ganesha deity. The vrat katha unique to the month in which the Chaturthi is celebrated is read by devotees while lamps are lit. With the moon's sighting, the day's ceremonies come to a close.
Not only that but people also worship the moon on Sankashti Chaturthi in addition to worshipping Lord Ganesha. Flowers, rice, chandan or sandalwood paste, and water are offered in the moon's direction.