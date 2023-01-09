Sankashti Chaturthi In 2023 Full List: Important Dates, Time

Lord Ganesha is the Hindu deity most often associated with prosperous beginnings. This is why the god with the elephant's head is worshipped at the start of seasons and many rites. This adoration is also reported to be at its height on one day in each month of the year.

Every month in the Hindu calendar, Chaturthi or the fourth day is observed as Sankashti Chaturthi. Additionally, the day is connected to the Krishna Paksha, or the waning moon phase. This day is celebrated by various Indian states, particularly Maharashtra, and is known by a variety of names. The devotees who fast and perform worship on this day are thought to be in the good graces of the one who removes barriers.

Below is a list of Sankashti Chaturthi for the year 2023: