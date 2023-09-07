Padma Awards 2024: Last Date For Nominations Is September 15; All You Need To Know

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards 2024 is September 15, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024 opened on May 1 this year.

The nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country.

Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with the PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

A PIB statement said that the Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”.

"All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and others who are doing selfless service to society," the statement said.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ), including a citation in narrative form maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.