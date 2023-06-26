One Day To Go: PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Five New Vande Bharat Express Trains

Here are the 5 Vande Bharat Express trains that are set to be launched on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that will connect the two cities in Karnataka. The train will have eight coaches and will cover the 490-kilometer distance in 6 hours and 13 minutes. The train will have a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour. It will be the second Vande Bharat Express train in Karnataka, after the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express.