One Day To Go: PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Five New Vande Bharat Express Trains
These new Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off by PM Modi through video-conferencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains on the same day. The launch will be virtual as the PM is on his visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27.
1 Day to Go!#VandeBharatExpress is all set to connect all rail-electrified states across the nation. pic.twitter.com/lrrOK1yqJA— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 26, 2023
Vande Bharat Trains To Be Launched On June 27
Here are the 5 Vande Bharat Express trains that are set to be launched on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that will connect the two cities in Karnataka. The train will have eight coaches and will cover the 490-kilometer distance in 6 hours and 13 minutes. The train will have a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour. It will be the second Vande Bharat Express train in Karnataka, after the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express
The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will finally be launched on June 27. It was scheduled to launch on June 3, 2023 but was delayed due to the Balasore train accident. The booking for the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express has started. The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi-high-speed train from Mumbai.
Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express
The Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express train will have 16 coaches and will cover the 337-kilometer distance in 4 hours and 35 minutes. The train will have a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express
The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train is expected to complete the journey of 218 kilometres in three hours. The train will depart from Rani Kamalapati Junction at 7:25 pm and is expected to reach Ujjain at 9:30 pm. It will depart from Ujjain at 9:35 pm and reach Indore by 10:30 pm.
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express
The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, touted to be one of the molst dense routes of the Indian Railways is expected to cover the journey in six hours. The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will become operational from June 28 and will run 6 days a week, except on Tuesdays. The ticket booking for the train has started.