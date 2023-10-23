Mumbai Air Pollution: Here Are Measures Taken By BMC To Curb Air Pollution

With the air quality deteriorating in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday started implementing measures to address the issue.

The BMC said that weather changes have severely impacted air quality in Mumbai Metropolitan City and Mumbai Metropolitan Region too. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of BMC, Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed the implementation of measures to address the issue of air quality, the civic body in Maharashtra's capital said in a post on X.

The BMC said that to control dust, mist machines are now in operation at various locations, including Worli Sea Face, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty), Nariman Point, Fashion Street, Badhwar Park and the World Trade Center, etc.

Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai stands at 127, in the 'Moderate' category as per SAFAR-India.