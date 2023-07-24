Kerala's ICAR Institute Claims To Have Developed Nutraceutical To Boost Post-Covid Immunity

A central marine research institute has claimed that it has developed a nutraceutical product from select seaweeds that boosts innate immunity against post-Covid complications.

Named as 'CadalminTM Immunalgin' extract (CadalminTM IMe), the product also has antiviral properties against the delta variant of SARS CoV-2 virus, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) said in a statement in Kochi on Monday.