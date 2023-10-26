India Says Ex-Navy Men Facing Death in Qatar Accused of Spying

India and Qatar have strong cultural, economic and defense ties. Bilateral trade between the two stood at $9.21 billion in 2020-21, and Qatar is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to India accounting for for over 50% of South Asian country’s LNG imports. India trains Qatari military officers at its defense institutions, and over 700,000 Indian nationals reside in Qatar, making them the largest expatriate community in the Gulf state.