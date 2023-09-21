India Cites 'Interference In Internal Affairs' To Seek Reduction In Canadian Diplomats

India has cited Canada's "interference in internal affairs" to seek parity in diplomatic staff strength, hours after the North American nation decided to pull some of its people as tensions further escalate between the two countries.

"We have seen Canadian diplomatic interference in our internal affairs. This is a factor that has been taken into account for seeking parity in strength and rank equivalent," said Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

"We've informed the government of Canada that there should be parity in strength in our mutual diplomatic presence," he said. "Their number is very much higher than ours in Canada ... I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side."

India ratcheted up its offensive when ties between the two countries are at their lowest in decades. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India's most-wanted terrorists. India outright rejected the claim as "absurd" and "motivated" even as both the countries expelled a senior diplomat each in tit-for-tat moves.