International Yoga Day: 8 Benefits Of Yoga As Shared By Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
India gears up to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with a theme of a healthier and happier. society
On June 9, the Department of Youth Affairs shared an informative message on the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21.
The post highlighted several benefits of yoga such as boosted energy, improved physical and mental health, and body postures. The post aimed to encourage individuals to start their yoga journey.
What Are The Benefits Of Yoga?
Here are the 8 incredible benefits of Yoga as stated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
Improved flexibility and range of motion
Increased strength muscle tone
Reduced stress and anxiety
Improved sleep quality
Reduced risk of energy
Improved cardiovascular health
Increased energy and vitality
Enhanced immune health
Days before the 9th International Yoga Day, On May 31, PM Modi reminded citizens of the significance of this practice through his Twitter post.
Just three weeks left for International Yoga Day!
Let us gear up and celebrate this ancient practice that enhances our mental and physical well-being. Let us create a healthier and happier society. https://t.co/D6iP2UDoGZ
International Yoga Day 2023 Theme
This year’s theme is Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which aims at a healthier and happier society.
As we gear up for the #InternationalDayofYoga2023, Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi encourages the masses to celebrate the ancient practice of yoga for metal and physical well-being of all, keeping with this year's theme #YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam
What are the different International Yoga Day themes since 2015?
In the last eight years, International Yoga Day revolved around the following themes:
Yoga for Harmony & Peace (2015)
Connect the Youth (2016)
Yoga for Health (2017)
Yoga for Peace (2018)
Climate Action (2019)
Yoga for Health- Yoga at Home (2020)
Yoga for Wellness (2021)
Yoga for Humanity (2022)
This day is celebrated with the aim of worldwide awareness of the benefits of practising yoga. The consistent efforts of PM Narendra Modi led the United Nations General Assembly to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day.
The United Nations General Assembly endorsed that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life.
The wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practising Yoga would be beneficial for the health of the world population."
This initiative was further endorsed by 175 member states. As per the UN, “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”
The late B. K. S. Iyengar, a practitioner stated, “Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.”