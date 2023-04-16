Covid-19 India Updates: Fresh Cases Remain Above 10,000, Daily Deaths At 23

India's active Covid-19 cases remained above the 10,000 mark on Saturday as the recent spurt in cases has kept the fresh cases elevated.

The country reported 10,089 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's update.

The active cases currently stand at 57,542, which is 0.13% of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate was 5.61%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.78%.

Out of the total 92.40 crore total tests conducted so far, 1.80 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.