Covid-19 India Updates: Fresh Cases Remain Above 10,000, Daily Deaths At 23
Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination stats in India here.
India's active Covid-19 cases remained above the 10,000 mark on Saturday as the recent spurt in cases has kept the fresh cases elevated.
The country reported 10,089 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's update.
The active cases currently stand at 57,542, which is 0.13% of the total cases.
The daily positivity rate was 5.61%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.78%.
Out of the total 92.40 crore total tests conducted so far, 1.80 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Key Figures
Total confirmed cases: 4,48,18,115
Total number of active cases: 57,542
Total patients cured/discharged/migrated: 4,42,29,459
Total deaths: 5,31,114
Number of fresh cases in last 24 hours: 10,089
One-day recoveries: 6,248
One-day deaths: 23
One-day vaccinations: 807
Total vaccinations: 220,66,26,324