Covid-19 India Updates: Fresh Cases Remain Above 10,000, Daily Deaths At 23

BQPrimeNationCovid-19 India Updates: Fresh Cases Remain Above 10,000, Daily Deaths At 23
Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination stats in India here.

16 Apr 2023, 12:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo by <strong><a href="https://pxhere.com/en/photographer/3129712">Tmaximumge</a> </strong>form <strong><a href="https://pxhere.com/en/photo/1608807">PxHere</a>)</strong></p></div>
(Photo by Tmaximumge form PxHere)
LIVE FEED
India's active Covid-19 cases remained above the 10,000 mark on Saturday as the recent spurt in cases has kept the fresh cases elevated.

The country reported 10,089 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's update.

The active cases currently stand at 57,542, which is 0.13% of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate was 5.61%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.78%.

Out of the total 92.40 crore total tests conducted so far, 1.80 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Key Figures

  • Total confirmed cases: 4,48,18,115

  • Total number of active cases: 57,542

  • Total patients cured/discharged/migrated: 4,42,29,459

  • Total deaths: 5,31,114

  • Number of fresh cases in last 24 hours: 10,089

  • One-day recoveries: 6,248

  • One-day deaths: 23

  • One-day vaccinations: 807

  • Total vaccinations: 220,66,26,324


