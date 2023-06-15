These Are The Hottest Cities In India On June 15: Skymet
Despite the country experiencing a change in weather due to cyclone 'Biparjoy', some areas are still experiencing scorching heat.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest cities in India as of June 15.
Tuni in Andhra Pradesh is currently the hottest place in India, with temperatures reaching 45.1 degrees Celsius.
Top Hottest Places In India
Tuni - The city in Andhra Pradesh is experiencing scorching temperatures at 44.5 degree Celsius.
Prayagraj (Allahabad) - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing scorching temperatures at 44.5 degree Celsius.
Varanasi - which is also a part of Uttar Pradesh is also experiencing searing heat, with temperatures at 44.2 degree Celsius.
Medninagar - The city in Jharkhand is also part of the hottest cities in India as the city is experiencing 44.0 degrees Celsius heat on 15 June.
Gaya - The city in Bihar experiencing the scorching heat of 43.9 degrees Celsius today.
Rentachintala - The village in Andhra Pradesh is also a part of this list as it is facing the sweltering heat of 43.8 degree Celsius today.
Jhansi - Another hot day for Jhansi as the city is facing the soaring heat of 43.7 degrees Celsius today.
Sambalpur - The city in Odisha is facing another hot day of 43.7 degree Celsius today.
Jharsuguda - Another city in Odisha that is facing a hot day of 43.6 degrees Celsius today.
How To Save Yourself From The Heatwave?
Heatwaves can be dangerous and even life-threatening so to protect yourself from heatwave, it is important to take precautionary measures :
Stay indoors in a cool environment.
Avoid direct exposure to the sun during the day, especially between 12 pm to 3 pm.
Wear lightweight, light-coloured, cotton clothes and avoid black-coloured clothing which absorb heat.
Do carry an umbrella or a hat for protecting yourself during this period.
Drink enough water to stay hydrated. Use homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk and ORS for keeping yourself hydrated.