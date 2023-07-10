Air India Recruitment 2023: Airline Is Hiring Pilots For B737; Check Date, Time And Other Details
Looking for an exciting career in aviation? Air India is conducting roadshows in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram to recruit pilots
Air India, the renowned airlines, has announced its search for skilled pilots to join their team for the B737 aircraft.
In a recent tweet from their official Twitter handle, Air India invited aspiring pilots to apply for this incredible opportunity.
With a commitment to offering the best career prospects in the aviation industry, Air India is organizing roadshows in three major cities: Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Now hiring pilots for B737! Apply today to be a part of the best airlines for pilots. We are conducting roadshows for the same in Gurugram, Mumbai & Bengaluru. Swipe to know more details and join us for an exciting career in aviation!#AirIndiaRecruitment #pilothiring pic.twitter.com/RLSOOlAaKS— Air India (@airindia) July 10, 2023
Mumbai: Date, Time And Venue
As one of India's largest cities, Mumbai provides a hub for aviation professionals, and Air India aims to attract skilled pilots from this region.
Date: 13th July 2023
Time: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm
Venue: CTE Kalina
Bengaluru: Date, Time And Venue
Chance for pilots in the city and nearby regions to explore the opportunities offered by Air India.
Date: 12th July 2023
Time: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm
Venue: RMZ Galleria, 4th Floor, Office Block, Yelahanka
Gurugram: Date, Time And Venue
Pilots residing in and around Gurugram will have an excellent opportunity to learn more about the exciting career prospects that Air India has to offer.
Date: 14th July 2023
Time: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm
Venue: Hotel Radisson, Sohna Road City Center, Sector 49.
During the roadshows, interested candidates will have the opportunity to learn about the job requirements, benefits, and growth prospects at Air India.
For more details about the roadshows and the pilot recruitment process, interested candidates are encouraged to visit official website of Air India and stay updated with the latest announcements.