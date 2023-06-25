Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Timetable, Fare, Stoppages

Indian Railways will soon flag off a new fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the following five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27 via video-conferencing.

Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express

Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

With a maximum speed of 160 km/h (100 mph), the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to six hours.