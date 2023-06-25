Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Timetable, Fare, Stoppages
On June 27, PM Narendra Modi will flag off Bihar's first Vande Bharat Express train connecting Patna and Ranchi.
Indian Railways will soon flag off a new fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the following five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27 via video-conferencing.
Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express
Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express
Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express
Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express
Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
With a maximum speed of 160 km/h (100 mph), the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to six hours.
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Latest Update
The booking for the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.
The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will become operational from June 28 and will run 6 days a week, except on Tuesdays. Scroll down to check the stops & timetable of the train.
Lets find out some important details about Bihar's first Vande Bharat Express.
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 22349: Patna To Ranchi
Train Number 22350: Ranchi To Patna
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Stoppages
Train Number 22349 starting from Patna will halt at the following stations
Gaya Junction
Koderma
Hazaribagh Junction
Barka kana
Mesra
Ranchi
Train Number 22350 starting from Ranchi will halt at the following stations
Mesra
Barka kana
Hazaribagh Junction
Koderma
Gaya Junction
Patna
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express 22349 starting from Patna will depart at 07:00 and reach Ranchi station at 13:00. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Ranchi 16:15 will depart at and reach Patna at 22:05.
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 22349
Train Number 22350
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Fare
The fare for an AC chair from Patna to Ranchi will be Rs 1025 (inclusive of Rs 157 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1930 (inclusive of Rs 190 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from Ranchi to Patna will be Rs 1175 (inclusive of Rs 308 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2110 (inclusive of Rs 369 catering charges)
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Coaches
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will have 8 coaches. The train has sliding doors to open on platforms, comfortable chairs, and big TV screens for entertainment. The train is also fitted with Kavach anti-crash device. The train also has a pantry car that serves meals and refreshments to passengers.