An Indo-German Realignment With Submarines In The Mix

Last week saw the presence of German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in India as he underlined his nation’s commitment "to support our (Germany’s) partners, our reliable partners", such as India. He also made the rationale clear when he suggested that Germany can and ought "to do more in that region (Indo-Pacific) in partnership with India … because we are approaching times we can't really predict what's going to happen in the next few years". New Delhi reciprocated the gesture when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that, "India and Germany could build a more symbiotic relationship based on shared goals and complementarity of strengths—skilled workforce and competitive costs from India and high technologies and investment from Germany."

Perhaps in that spirit and in the presence of Pistorius, Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly bid for constructing submarines for the Indian Navy. Though the German Defence Minister reiterated that the process relating to the proposed procurement of six submarines is not yet complete, he strongly pitched for the German industry being at a "good place" in the race for the contract. He was also categorical that "this would be a big and important contract, not only for German industry but also for India and the Indian-German strategic partnership".

This is a new Germany at play here, and as the strategic realities evolve rapidly in Europe and beyond, Berlin’s attempt to carve a new role for itself in global politics is coming into ever sharper relief. The old strategic reticence has given way to a new reassurance about Germany's and Europe’s place in the global order. Russia’s war against Ukraine has forced German foreign policy thinking to jettison the post-Second World War constraints and allowed for the possibility of the emergence of Germany as a critical strategic actor on the global stage.

The speed and scale of the shift in German strategic thinking have been quite remarkable. Even as the rest of Europe was beginning to acknowledge the challenges posed by China and Russia to the global order, Germany was reluctant to join the chorus, given its strong economic ties with China and energy dependence on Russia.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has been a revolutionary figure in so far as his drive to reimagine his nation’s strategic map despite facing criticism that his government had dithered in supporting Ukraine. Scholz has put forward an ambitious agenda for a substantial increase in defence spending and military aid to Ukraine, the largest in absolute terms for any European Union country. For a nation that has been reluctant about the idea of military power, it is indeed a leap of faith to be sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine. For Berlin, Ukraine’s invasion has been a historical turning point. Germany’s re-evaluation of its security posture is an inflection point in post-Second World War European thinking.