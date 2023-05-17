Adani Saksham Launches Two Skill Development Courses In Metaverse
It has introduced a course on general duty assistant for the healthcare and hospital industry, and another on fire safety.
The Adani Skill Development Centre, an arm operating under Adani Saksham, has forayed into the Metaverse and launched a skill development centre on Tuesday to mark seven years of its inception.
The skill development centre will offer two courses to learners, including a course on general duty assistant for the healthcare and hospital industry, and another on fire safety, the organisation said in a statement.
Learners at 40 ASDCs across 13 states can enroll for these courses, the Adani Foundation said.
These courses will be made available to students worldwide, where they can access the study material on their screens, without the assistance of a VR headset.
More courses will be rolled out in due course, the statement said.
In its seven years, Adani Saksham has skilled 1.25 lakh people, with more than 56,000 of them gainfully employed or running their own entrepreneurial ventures, it said.
