Uniparts India IPO Subscribed 2.02 Times On Day 2

Uniparts India Ltd., the manufacturer of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture, construction, forestry, and mining sectors, launched its initial public offering between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

The IPO was subscribed 0.58%, or 58%, on day 1. The bidding was led by non-institutional investors.

The issue consists of an offer for sale of 1.44 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 548–577 apiece in the IPO. The size of the issue is Rs 835.60 crore.

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 67.10% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 32.9% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.