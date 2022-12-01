Uniparts India IPO Subscribed 2.02 Times On Day 2
The IPO was subscribed 2.02 times, as of 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Uniparts India Ltd., the manufacturer of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture, construction, forestry, and mining sectors, launched its initial public offering between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
The IPO was subscribed 0.58%, or 58%, on day 1. The bidding was led by non-institutional investors.
The issue consists of an offer for sale of 1.44 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 548–577 apiece in the IPO. The size of the issue is Rs 835.60 crore.
The promoters and the promoter group will hold 67.10% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 32.9% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.
IPO Details
Duration: Nov. 30–Dec. 2.
Offer for sale: 1.44 crore shares.
Price band: Rs 548–577 per share.
Issue size: offer for sale of Rs 835.10 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Lot size: 26 shares and multiples.
Listing on: BSE and NSE.
Lead managers: Axis Capital and DAM Capital.
Subscription Status: Day 2
Institutional investors: 0.97 times
Non-institutional investors: 3.41 times
Retail investors: 2.01 times