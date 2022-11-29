Uniparts India IPO - Precision Component Player, Healthy Financial Profile: ICICI Direct
Leading market presence in critical vehicle systems & components space catering to global off-highway segment.
ICICI Direct's IPO Report
Uniparts India Ltd., incorporated in 1994, is a leading supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors. It has presence in over 25 countries.
Uniparts India has six manufacturing facilities (five in India, one in USA). Its key product includes three-point linkage systems and precision machined parts which together constitute over 90% of its sales. It also manufactures adjacent products like Hydraulics, power take off and fabrications.
In terms of value, as of FY22, Uniparts India has an estimated 16.7% market share of the global 3PL market and an estimated 5.9% market share in the global precision machine part market in the construction, forestry and mining sector.
