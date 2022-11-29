Uniparts India IPO - Investment Rationale, Future Strategies, Key Strengths, Risks, Financials: KRChoksey
Compared to the listed peers, Uniparts is significantly smaller in size in terms of revenue but has superior ROCE and ROE profiles
KRChoksey Research's IPO Report
Uniparts India Ltd. is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors. It has a presence across over 25 countries.
Uniparts is a concept-to-supply player for precision products for off-highway vehicles with a presence across the value chain. Unipart’s product portfolio includes core product verticals of three-point linkage systems and precision machined parts and adjacent product verticals of power take-off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof.
Uniparts had an estimated 16.68% market share of the global 3PL market in FY22 in terms of value and an estimated 5.92% market share in the global PMP market in the CFM sector in FY22 in terms of value.
Uniparts has a global business model based on international sales, local sales from dual shore manufacturing facilities in India and U.S., export sales from Indian locations directly to overseas customers, and sales from the company’s warehousing facilities in their respective domestic markets.
