TV18 Broadcast Q4 Results: Profit Tumbles 75%, Revenue Meets Estimates

The quarterly results come days after TV18 subsidiary Viacom18 Media Pvt. said the merger of Reliance Storage Ltd. with itself became effective following the sanction from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Viacom18 has allotted shares to Reliance Industries Ltd.'s group entities and Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd., as consideration for the scheme of merger. Viacom18 has also completed the integration of JioCinema with itself.

TV18 Broadcast now holds 50.99% stake in Viacom18, while joint venture partner Paramount Global has 48.99% equity. Bodhi Tree has 0.01% equity.

On Monday, shares of TV18 Broadcast rose 1.63% to Rs 30.64 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.86% lower at 59,910.75 crore. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.