Top Eight Listed Firms Lose Rs 1 lakh Crore Last Week, Led By Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS

Eight of the top 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1.07 lakh crore in market valuation last week, led by IT majors Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. along with HDFC Bank Ltd.

During that period, the Sensex declined 940.37 points or 1.55%.

Barring Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Life Insurance Corporation of India, eight firms lost market capitalisation.

The market capitalisation of Infosys tumbled Rs 25,185.37 crore to Rs 6.09 lakh crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank tanked from Rs 18,375.41 crore to Rs 8.89 lakh crore.

The capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 17,289.02 crore to Rs 11.75 lakh crore and that of ICICI Bank Ltd. diminished by Rs 14,447.69 crore to Rs 6.07 lakh crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation slumped Rs 11,245.01 crore to Rs 5.36 lakh crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 7,419.45 crore to Rs 4.74 lakh crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd fell by Rs 7,408.2 crore to Rs 17.16 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel Ltd. dipped from Rs 5,621.27 crore to Rs 4.43 lakh crore.

However, LIC added Rs 14,105.09 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4.47 lakh crore, while those of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. jumped Rs 4,053.05 crore to Rs 6.05 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bharti Airtel.