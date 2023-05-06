The Mutual Fund Show: Consistent Performance Key When Selecting Schemes

Consistency in performance over a period of time is a crucial deciding factor when selecting mutual fund schemes, said Crisil's Piyush Gupta.

"One important things is to look at what has been the consistency of ranking over a period of time. So if there is a fund, which has been ranked, even two, but it continues to remain in the second cluster over a period of time, that sort of indicates the consistency of performance that the fund has generated," the expert said while referring to the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking report for the March quarter.

The report ranks mutual fund schemes within categories in clusters of five based on a set of performance criteria.

In conversation with BQ Prime's Alex Mathew, Gupta noted that mutual funds in the flexi cap and mid cap categories have shown stability over the past few quarters. Unlike these two categories, performance of small cap funds has varied a lot over a period of time, he noted.

"Looking at the flexi cap category, if I were to look at the ranking trends that we have published over a period of time, there is a fair bit of stability that we see. When we look at the latest ranking vis-a-vis the earlier quarters, for instance, 16 funds out of 22 funds that have been ranked in this category have maintained the same rank in the last two trading quarters," Gupta said.

A similar stability in ranks can be seen in the mid-cap category as well, 19 out of 24 funds retaining their rank in the last two quarters, the expert noted. "And even over a one-year period, almost 40% of the funds have retained their ranks, compared to their one-year-back ranking," he said.

The highest number of changes in ranking have come from the small cap category, said Gupta.