The Mutual Fund Show: Cash Allocation In Equity Mutual Funds

The cash allocation in equity mutual funds moves in cycles and change is influenced by opportunities in the equity markets, which is in line with the investment style of fund managers, according to experts.

"In the past, we have seen that there have been cycles when the cash allocation suddenly goes up and others when the allocation suddenly moves down," Himanshu Srivastava, associate director–research at Morningstar India, told BQ Prime.

"It's largely when the managers are not able to find enough opportunity in the market, say a stretch valuation, when we see cash levels going up in the mid and small-cap segment," he said.

Indian equity mutual fund managers held cash worth over Rs 90,000 crore at the end of September, according to Morningstar data, as geopolitical crises and soaring bond yields fuelled a risk-off sentiment.

Currently, several small and mid-cap fund managers are holding cash of more than 5% of assets under management, said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director–research at Morningstar India. This is usually done when fund managers are uncomfortable with valuations or are dealing with inflows that are unanticipated, he said.

The nature of the underlying stocks that these schemes invest in has also forced fund managers to look further afield to find stocks to invest in.

"The number of stocks in portfolios is going up, specially in the mid and small-cap segments," Srivastava said. "That could be because of capacity constraints and because of the flows."

He also noted that liquidity in the small-cap segment could be challenging when the tide is not in their favour. "For a fund manager, it is important to maintain liquidity in a portfolio," he said.

During market swings, fund managers in the hybrid space have the flexibility to use that to safeguard the fund, move away from riskier assets, liabilities, and expand some exposure to fixed income, he said.