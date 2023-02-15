ADVERTISEMENT
Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Reliance Industries

Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A financial analyst analysing stock data. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
A financial analyst analysing stock data. (Source: freepik)
U.S. stocks pared losses emanating from elevated inflation data and expectations of higher interest rates over a longer time frame. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.75%.

Crude price fell 1.1%, while gold prices declined 0.2%. Bitcoin was trading 2.3% up, higher than any closing gains since Feb. 1.

Domestic benchmark indices held on to steady gains and advanced in trade on Tuesday after a day of decline on rise in consumer price inflation.

Rupee further weakened against a stronger U.S. dollar, declining 3 paisa after losing the strong opening earlier in the day.

Stocks To Watch

LT Foods: The Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of certain equity share capital of LT Foods Limited by Riyadh-based SALIC International Investment Corporation.

Reliance Industries: The Ahmedabad bench of NCLT approved the resolution plan jointly submitted by Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise for Sintex Industries.

Adani Enterprises: The company repaid commercial paper worth Rs 15 crore, due on Feb. 14, in full.

Vodafone Idea: The company appointed Murthy GVAS as interim chief financial officer, effective Feb. 15.

Biocon: The company has entered into an agreement with Kotak Strategic Situations Fund for a structured funding up to Rs 1,200 crore.

Earnings

  • Vodafone Idea Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenues up 0.06% at Rs 10,620.6 crore

Ebitda up 2.03% at Rs 4,180.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 39.37% vs 38.6%

Net loss widens to Rs 7,990 crore from Rs 7,595.5 crore

ARPU up 3.1% at Rs 135

  • ONGC Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenues up 16.2% at Rs 1,69,212.63 crore

Ebitda up 2.4% at Rs 21,870.79 crore

Ebitda margin at 12.9% vs 14.7%

Net profit up 5.1% at Rs 11,488.99 crore

The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

  • Biocon Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 35% at Rs 2,941 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,752 crore)

EBITDA up 30% at Rs 634 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 642 crore)

Ebitda margin at 21.6% vs 22.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.3%)

Net loss of Rs 42 crore vs net profit of Rs 187 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 233 crore)

  • Apollo Hospitals Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17% at Rs 4,264 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,209 crore)

Ebitda down 14% at Rs 505 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 540 crore)

Ebitda margin at 11.9% vs 16.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%)

Net profit down 33% at Rs 153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 211 crore)

  • Torrent Power Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 71% at Rs 6,442.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,285.58 crore)

Ebitda up 54.58% at Rs 1,443.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,111.63 crore)

Ebitda margin at 22.4% vs 24.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.7%)

Net profit up 86% at Rs 684.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 468.78 crore)

The company announced interim dividend of Rs 22 per share.

  • Bata India Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7% at Rs 900.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 965.3 crore)

Ebitda up 21% at Rs 204.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 243.24 crore)

Ebitda margin at 22.67% vs 20% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.2%)

Net profit up 15% at Rs 83.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 116.54 crore)

  • PI Industries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 1,613.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1667.26 crore)

Ebitda up 40% at Rs 415.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 390.1 crore)

Ebitda margin at 25.73% vs 21.86% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.4%)

Net profit up 58 % at Rs 351.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 291.52 crore)

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

Bulk Deals

  • Phoenix Mills: Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 12.39 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 1,310 apiece.

  • Safari Industries (India): HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2.5 lakh shares (1.05%), Investcorp Private Equity Fund II 4.5 lakh shares (1.89%) at Rs 1,860 apiece.

  • Ganesh Benzoplast: Malabar India Fund 17.67 lakh shares (2.71%) at Rs 149.69 apiece.

Block Deal

Bajaj Auto: Jaya Hind Industries bought 66,000 shares (0.02%), Abhyakumar Navalmal Firodia sold 66,000 shares (0.02%) at Rs 3,905 apiece.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Aarti Industries, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, ITC, Manappuram Finance, Tube Investments of India.

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: Aarti Industries, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, ITC, Manappuram Finance, Tube Investments of India.

Insider Trades

  • UPL: Promoter group Suresight Ventures bought 18.53 lakh shares, promoter group Harmonic Ventures bought 18.50 lakh shares between Feb.8-10.

  • Gateway Distriparks: Promoter Perfect Communications bought 1.80 lakh shares on Feb. 13.

Who Is Meeting Whom

  • State Bank of India: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 15.

  • BLS International Services: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 15.

  • Timex Group: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 27.

  • Kalyan Jewellers: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 15.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty February futures ended at 17,942 a premium of 140.15 points.

  • Nifty February futures fell 11.01% and 23,534 shares in Open Interest.

  • Nifty Bank February futures ended at 41,705, a premium of 323.10 points.

  • Nifty Bank February futures fell -8.94% and 8,791 shares in Open Interest.

  • Securities added to the ban period: Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank

  • Securities removed from the ban period: Nil

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

