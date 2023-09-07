Asia Stocks Under Pressure, Dollar Extends Gains: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia opened to muted moves Thursday while the dollar strengthened further against major currencies as investors increased bets for further Federal Reserve policy tightening.
The Bloomberg dollar index rose to a fresh six-month high as investors increased expectations for the Fed to hike again this year. Treasury yields drifted higher across the curve Thursday, extending Wednesday increases that pushed two-year yields above 5%. Australian bond yields followed Thursday, edging higher.
The moves followed data from the Institute for Supply Management’s US services index, which in August reached 54.4, its highest monthly reading since February and one that topped all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. A reading above 50 denotes growth.
Traders will closely be monitoring markets in Japan and China after both countries took measures to defend their currencies. Japan issued a stern warning about yen depreciation Wednesday, while China’s central bank provided unprecedented guidance to stabilize the yuan.
In stocks, Japan opened slightly higher, buttressed by the weaker yen, while equities in Australia and South Korea fell, mirroring a decline in US stocks Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to close lower for a second day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which is more sensitive to interest rate expectations, declined 0.9%. Hong Kong and US futures were little changed.
“The ISM Services Sector report underscores the resilience of the largest portion of the economy,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, who pointed to higher prices shown within the data. “This is is certainly not good news for a data-dependent Fed.”
In Asia, China will release foreign reserves and trade data while Malaysia is expected to keep rates on hold at 3%. Reserve Bank of Australia’s outgoing Chairman Philip Lowe will speak, as will Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa.
Oil clung to a Wednesday gain, extending a run of nine daily advances - its longest winning run in more than four years. West Texas Intermediate has risen around a fifth in the past three months to edge closer toward $90 per barrel. Gold steadied after dropping Wednesday.
Key events this week:
- China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
- Eurozone GDP, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak on the Economic Progress Report, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at the Bloomberg Market Forum, Thursday
- Japan GDP, Friday
- Germany CPI, Friday
- US wholesale inventories, consumer credit, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0720
- The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.85 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3236 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6374
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $25,736.41
- Ether rose 0.2% to $1,631.81
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.17%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $87.66 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
