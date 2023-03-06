Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 6
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks soared as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates higher than the already priced in peak levels. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 1.14% by 12.28 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.99%.
Crude prices increased 1.4%, while gold prices were up 0.6%. Bitcoin tanked 4.3% to trade around the $22,400 level.
Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed with 1.5% gains, which was the biggest single-day advance in four weeks.
Rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar amid high foreign fund inflow and rise in domestic equities.
Stocks To Watch
HDFC Ltd.: The NCLT approved merger of wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with subsidiary HDFC Capital Advisors.
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd./Mahanagar Gas Ltd.: The company, with Morgan Stanley-managed North Haven India Infrastructure Fund, will sell 100% stake in subsidiary Unison Enviro Pvt., comprising 13.54 shares, to Mahanagar Gas for Rs 531 crore.
Exide Industries Ltd.: The NCLT approved merger of Chloride Power Systems and Solutions Ltd. with parent entity Exide Industries.
Info Edge (India) Ltd.: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Redstart Labs (India) will invest Rs 5.2 crore in pet care company Sploot, making it an associate entity.
Vakrangee Ltd.: Equity shareholders and unsecured creditors, in separate meetings, have approved the demerger of e-governance and IT/ITeS business of the company into VL E-Governance & IT Solutions.
Power Grid Corp.: The company has been declared as the successful bidder for two expansion projects in Chhattisgarh.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.: The company signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh government for promotion of tourism in the state.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.: The joint venture between Kansai Nerolac Paints and Polygel Industries will acquire 40% in Nerofix for a cash consideration of Rs 37 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.: The company received final approval from the U.S. FDA for Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP, 500 mg. The formulation had annual sales of $233.7 million in the U.S.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.: February 2023 Business Update
The company achieved a total volume of 8,200 million units in February.
The total volume includes green power trade of 341 million units.
Real-time market volumes increased 10% on-year at 1,714 million units.
Offerings
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems: The IPO was subscribed 5.44 times on the final day with institutional buyers leading demand. The QIB portion was subscribed 7.83 times, whereas HNIs placed bids for 1.4 times of their respective portion. The retail portion received bids 4.31 times its size on the closing day.
Block Deals
Embassy Office Parks REIT: APAC Company XXIII bought 3.71 crore shares (3.9%), The Regents of The University of California bought 55.7 lakh shares (0.59%), Embassy Property Developments sold 4.26 crore shares (4.5%) at Rs 299.34 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Manappuram Finance Ltd.: SBI Mutual Fund bought 48 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 106.59 apiece.
Reliance Power Ltd.: EARC Trust SC 384 sold 2.5 crore shares (0.67%) at Rs 10.44 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Five-Star Business Finance: To meet investors and analysts on March 6 and 7.
Crisil: To meet investors and analysts on March 6.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik: To meet investors and analysts on March 6.
Arvind: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Buyback: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Record Date Buyback: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Record Date Interim Dividend: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Insider Trades
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.: Promoter group LG Sports bought 12,000 shares between March 1–2.
HCL Technologies Ltd.: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 6.29 lakh shares between Feb. 27-28.
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.: Promoter Kewal Kiran Finance bought 2,948 shares on Feb. 24.
Gateway Distriparks Ltd.: Promoter Perfect Communications bought 3.25 shares between March 1–2.
Pledged Share Details
Emami Ltd.: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest revoked a pledge of 3.14 lakh shares on March 2.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures ended at 17,661.45 a premium of 262.05 points.
Nifty March futures declined 8.33% and 19,692 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank March futures ended at 41,423.65 a premium of 795.85 points.
Nifty Bank March futures rose 2.15% and 2,028 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.75% higher against the U.S. dollar at 81.97 on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of 82.59.