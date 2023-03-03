HDFC Gets NCLT Approval To Merge Two Units With HDFC Capital Advisors

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the merger of HDFC Property Ventures Ltd. and HDFC Venture Capital Ltd. with HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd.

In an order dated March 3, the tribunal accorded its approval to the scheme of amalgamation. The three entities involved in the merger plan have to submit a certified copy of the NCLT order to the Registrar of Companies within 30 days, the document read.

The merger will become effective after the submission is done, HDFC Ltd. informed the exchanges on Friday.

HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital are wholly owned subsidiaries of HDFC, whereas the home finance NBFC holds 88.23% stake in HDFC Capital Advisors, as on Dec. 31, 2022.

On Aug. 25, 2022, the board of HDFC Property Ventures, HDFC Venture Capital, and HDFC Capital Advisors had approved the proposal to merge the first two entities with the third. On Aug. 31, 2022, a joint company scheme application was filed with the NCLT.

The HDFC subsidiaries had said before the NCLT that the merger will simplify, streamline and optimise the group structure as well as enhance value for shareholders.