Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 18

U.S. stocks struggled to rise as earnings outlook and Fed’s prospective plans weighed on investor sentiments. The S&P 500 changed little by mid-day, while Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.53%.

Crude price fell 0.5%, while gold declined 0.6%. Bitcoin rose 0.3% to trade around the $21,200-level.

Indian benchmark indices closed higher after opening with steady gains, with 17 out of 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE ending in green.

Rupee continued to fall against the U.S. dollar tracking recovery in the greenback and firm crude prices.