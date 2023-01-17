Apollo Hospitals - Past Was Good; Await Better Future: Motilal Oswal
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered a phenomenal performance (3.6 times earnings) over the past five years.
Motilal Oswal Report
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. has delivered a phenomenal performance (3.6 times earnings) over the past five years, reporting a 24% Ebitda compound annual growth rate and reducing net debt by half, benefiting from a lower tax rate. Accordingly, the stock price has appreciated 3.6 times in the same period.
Interestingly, over FY23-25E, the outlook on operational parameters for healthcare services also remains promising (17% Ebitda CAGR) on the back of superior execution of Apollo Hospitals and favorable macro factors.
The pharmacy outlook is encouraging, too, with the aggressive expansion of offline/online infrastructure and the ability of Apollo Hospital to provide the entire spectrum of healthcare services to its customers.
