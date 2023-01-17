India Metals, Mining Q3 Results Preview - China Reopening, Record Deficits To Drive Outperformance: Systematix
We expect significant outperformance to continue due to supply-side constraints, low inventory in system, inexpensive valuations.
Systematix Research Report
The recent reopening in China post extensive lockdowns over last three years have caused metal prices to resurge in last three months, amid record-low inventories at exchanges. China’s pole position across metals is unlikely to change in the near term.
Also, gross domestic product forecasts of more than 4% growth for CY23/24 implies continued rise in near-term demand (Source: International Monetary Fund). China’s steel production declined marginally by 5% in CY21/22, and is slated to rise by more than 5% in CY23 tracking historic GDP growth rates.
Aluminium production growth was steady at 13% in CY22 over CY19, implying a gradual rise in preference for the metal. Lead and zinc metals are forecast to remain in deficit, with demand in excess of mine production for CY23/24, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group .
Over the last one month/three months, the BSE metal index recorded up 5/up 15% performance versus down 4%/up 5% by the Sensex.
We expect the significant outperformance in the sector to continue due to supply-side constraints, low inventory in the system, and inexpensive valuations.
