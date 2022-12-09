Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 9

Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
(Source: Clementina Toso on Unsplash)

U.S. stocks were upbeat on data indicating moderation in the labour market, paving the way for less hawkish Federal Reserve stance. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the tech heavy the Nasdaq 100 was up 1%. The yield of 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.44%.

Oil was up 0.8% after paring significant gains from a volatile session caused due to shutdown of a crucial pipeline between the U.S. and Canada. Gold futures rose 0.2%, whereas Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around $17,000-level.

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a marginally positive note and stayed flat through the session before closing higher on the back of a last hour surge.

Rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the U.S. dollar for the second day after paring initial losses.

Stocks To Watch

  • One 97 Communications: The board will meet on Dec. 13 to consider a proposed share buyback programme.

  • Adani Enterprises: The company acquired 100% stake of Alluvial Mineral Resources from Adani Infra (India).

  • Sun Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has listed the company’s Halol manufacturing facility under ‘Import Alert’. The company has not revised the revenue guidance for the current fiscal.

  • Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company has clarified inter alia that the Rs 55.39-crore contract at Plaksha University, Punjab is a domestic project and will be executed within 15 months.

  • Hindustan Unilever: The company will acquire 100% stake of Zywie Ventures in cash deal, to be completed in two tranches. The company will also acquire 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab for Rs 70 crore.

  • Lupin: The company appointed Spiro Gavaris as the president of its U.S. Generics business.

  • Max Financial Services: The company completed the acquisition of balance 5.17% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Japan in subsidiary Max Life Insurance Co., taking its overall shareholding to 87%.

Block Deals

  • Sundaram Clayton: Srinivasan Trust bought 4.55 lakh shares (2.25%), Sundaram Finance Holdings sold 4.55 lakh shares (2.25%) at Rs 5,166.95 per share.

Bulk Deals

  • Triveni Engineering: Goel Anil Kumar bought 18 lakh shares (0.75%), Societe Generale bought 14.73 lakh shares (0.61%), Plutus Wealth Management bought 40 lakh shares (1.65%) at Rs 280 apiece, Dhruv Manmohan Sawhney sold 1.7 crore shares (7.03%) at Rs 280.75 apiece.

Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Bosch: To meet analysts and investors on Dec.13.

  • Anand Rathi Wealth: To meet analysts and investors on Dec.11.

  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.

  • Hindware Home Innovation: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.

  • Finolex Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.

  • Praj Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Extra Ordinary Meeting: The Andhra Sugars

  • Record-Date Interim Dividend: Aptus Value Housing Finance India

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Sepc, Hi-Tech Pipes, Rico Auto Industries

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Prime Focus

Insider Trades

  • Godfrey Phillips India: Promoter Group Spicebulls Investments sold 1,391 shares on Dec. 5.

  • KEI Industries: Promoter Group Anil Gupta sold 1.1 lakh shares on Dec. 7.

  • Indo Amines: Promoter Group Marvel Indenting sold 50,000 shares between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

  • Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 8.

  • Geojit Financial Services: Promoter Group BNP Paribas SA sold 1.1 lakh shares on Dec. 7.

  • Shalby: Promoter & Director Vikram Indrajit Shah bought 30,000 shares on Dec. 7.

Money Market Update

  • Rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar at 82.43 on Wednesday, compared to Wednesday’s close of 82.48.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty December futures ended at 18,724.95, a premium of 54.7 points.

  • Nifty December futures fell 1.93% and 4,296 shares in Open Interest.

  • Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,786.80, a premium of 455.2 points.

  • Nifty Bank December futures rose 11.36% and 12,050 shares in Open Interest.

  • Securities added to the ban period: IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals

  • Securities removed from the ban period: Punjab National Bank

Research Reports

