AU Small Finance Bank - Robust Growth Potential In Secured Business Loans, Commercial Banking: Motilal Oswal
Bank has created a sustainable model for a deep understanding of the business and to assess each factor in greater detail.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We attended AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.’s virtual insights day. The management dwelled upon its two strategic business units: secured business loans and commercial banking. As these businesses provide significant growth opportunities, the management aims to grow this book at a healthy pace. It intends to offer superior digital capabilities and cross-sell its wide bouquet of services, which will enhance its fee income. Here are the key takeaways from that session:
It has made a segment-wide and profile-wise questionnaire to assess cash flow and the income profile of borrowers for the purpose of underwriting. It has put in place a robust mechanism and has an in-house team to assess the property and the collateral offered.
AU Small Finance Bank has created a sustainable model for a deep understanding of the business and to assess each factor in greater detail.
micro, small and medium enterprises constitute 30% to India’s gross domestic product, 50% of its exports, and employs ~110 million.
commercial banking includes business banking, agri banking, nn-banking financial company lending, real estate lending, and transaction banking services. Business and agri banking constitute 70% of the total business.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.