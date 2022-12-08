Equitas SFB- Credit Growth Recovery Coupled With Lower Credit Cost To Drive ~2% RoA By FY24E: ICICI Securities
With abating asset quality challenges and sustained economic recovery, Equitas SFB started FY23 on a strong footing.
ICICI Securities Report
In its more than five year-journey as a ‘small finance bank’, including two Covid-impacted years, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. remained committed to building a scalable, sustainable and stable franchise with focus on granularity and geographic diversification.
While the journey was temporarily disrupted by the pandemic, management’s successful execution of business strategies is reflected in:
share of the secured book increasing to 81% in FY22 (versus 66% in FY18),
current account and savings account ratio at 48% in Q2 FY23,
average return on asset at 1.4% during FY20-FY22 on quarterly basis, and
calibrated lending growth (16% compound annual growth rate during FY21-FY22).
Despite high exposure to the self-employed small-ticket segment, Equitas SFB has been able to contain its peak gross non-performing loan to less than 5% and maintain steady provision coverage of ~50% during the entire Covid phase.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
