Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Record Highs

The shares were trading 5.44% higher at Rs 514 as of 10:18 a.m., compared to a 1.06% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 0.5 times the 30-day average volume. The stock’s relative strength index stands at 81, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the five analysts tracking the stock, all five recommend a buy rating, according to Bloomberg. The consensus price estimate indicates a 0.8% upside over the next 12 months.