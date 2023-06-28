Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Record Highs
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 28.
Sensex, Nifty New Record Highs
Sensex hits fresh record high at 63,772.48 points, whereas Nifty hit a record at 18,931.80 points.
Nifty took 209 days or seven months since Dec. 1, 2023 to reach the 18,931.80 level, crossing earlier record high of 18,887.60.
Sensex hit the previous life high in 203 days or over six months since Dec. 1, 2023. at 62,601.71 on June 22. It further hit a fresh record after six days on Wednesday, June 28.
Titagarh Wagons Shares Gain After Bagging Rs 857 Crore Order From Gujarat Metro
Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. rose as it received a letter of acceptance for a new project from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. The order is valued at around Rs 857 crore, and execution is expected to begin 76 weeks after the contract is signed.
The project entails designing, manufacturing, supplying, testing, commissioning, and training of 72 Standard Gauge Cars for Surat Metro Rail Phase-I Project.
The shares were trading 5.44% higher at Rs 514 as of 10:18 a.m., compared to a 1.06% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 0.5 times the 30-day average volume. The stock’s relative strength index stands at 81, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the five analysts tracking the stock, all five recommend a buy rating, according to Bloomberg. The consensus price estimate indicates a 0.8% upside over the next 12 months.
TCNS Clothing Jumps Most In Seven Weeks As CCI Approves Acquisition By Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail
Shares of TCNS Clothing Co. and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. advanced as the Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of 51% of the expanded share capital of the former by Abfrl.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is engaged in retailing of branded products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, whereas TCNS Clothing Co. is a women's branded apparel company.
Shares of TCNS Clothing Co. advanced 0.90% to Rs 418.55 apiece as of 10:02 a.m., compared to a 0.38% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 2.22%, intraday, the most in over seven weeks since May 5, 2023. The relative strength index was at 50.
Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 5.7%
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. advanced 1.11% to Rs 213.25 apiece as of 10:02 a.m., compared to a 0.38% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 1.85%, intraday. The stock has risen over 4.5% in the last three sessions. The relative strength index was at 57.
Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 7.5%.
Adani Enterprises Gains Most In Five Weeks As 1.6% Equity Change Hands In A Bunch
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. jumped the most in five weeks after about 1.8 crore shares or 1.6% equity change hand in a large trade on Wednesday, as per the Bloomberg data.
The scrip advanced 3.04% to Rs 2,353.8 apiece as of 9:54 a.m., compared to a 0.41% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 4.62%, intraday, the most in five weeks since May 23, 2023.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 51.
One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
Large Trades In Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises
Adani Green Energy has about 11.4 lakh shares or 2.2% equity change hand in 24 large trades
Adani Enterprises has about 1.8 crore shares or 1.6% equity change hand in a large trade
The buyers and sellers were not known immediately
