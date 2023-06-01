ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals A Tepid Start; Coal India, Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC Life, Gati In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 1.
All Eyes On Auto Stocks Ahead Of May Sale Numbers: Trade Setup
U.S. House Of Representatives Passes Debt-Limit Deal To Avert Default
Debt limit deal wins passage in Republican-controlled house by 314-117 votes.
The deal now goes to Senate.
Source: U.S. Congress website
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.65%
Brent crude down 1.20% at $72.66 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.06% at $68.13 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.28% at 18,611 as of 07:35 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.13% at $27,081.20
Opinion
Stocks Fluctuate As Traders Refocus On Fed Rates: Markets Wrap
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Shree Cement, Trident, Aptech
Record-Date Interim Dividend: Shree Cement, Trident, Aptech
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Centum Electronics
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Gland Pharma, Kaynes Technology India
Opinion
India's GDP Grows Faster Than Expected At 6.1% In Q4, 7.2% In FY23
Pledge Share Details
Jubilant FoodWorks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer revoked a pledge of 28.5 lakh shares on May 30.
Opinion
Fed’s Jefferson Signals A Rate Pause Is On The Way But More Hikes Could Follow
Bulk Deals
Block Deals
Stocks To Watch: Coal India, Tata Motors, M&M, Bank Of India, HDFC Life Insurance, Gati
SGX Nifty Signals A Tepid Start
