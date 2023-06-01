BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals A Tepid Start; Coal India, Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC Life, Gati In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals A Tepid Start; Coal India, Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC Life, Gati In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on June 1.

01 Jun 2023, 7:46 AM IST
BQPrime
A man stands in front of an electronic ticker board showing stock information figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
All Eyes On Auto Stocks Ahead Of May Sale Numbers: Trade Setup

video
U.S. House Of Representatives Passes Debt-Limit Deal To Avert Default

  • Debt limit deal wins passage in Republican-controlled house by 314-117 votes.

  • The deal now goes to Senate.

Source: U.S. Congress website


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.65%

  • Brent crude down 1.20% at $72.66 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.06% at $68.13 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty down 0.28% at 18,611 as of 07:35 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.13% at $27,081.20

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Shree Cement, Trident, Aptech

  • Record-Date Interim Dividend: Shree Cement, Trident, Aptech

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Centum Electronics

  • Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Gland Pharma, Kaynes Technology India

Pledge Share Details

Jubilant FoodWorks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer revoked a pledge of 28.5 lakh shares on May 30.

