FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Eighth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,405.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,405.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for two days in a row and offloaded Rs 2,528.5 crore worth of equities.
Institutions have net bought Rs 43,838 crore worth of equities in May so far —the highest buying since August 2022. They have been net buyers of Rs 29,259 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 347 points down, or 0.55%, at 62,622.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 100 points, or 0.53%, at 18,534.40.
