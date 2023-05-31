Government To Sell Up To 3% Stake In Coal India Via Offer For Sale

The Union government will sell more than 18.49 crore shares of Coal India Ltd., representing 3% of the entire shareholding of the company, through an offer for sale.

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 1. Retail investors and non-retail investors, who choose to carry forward their bids, can participate in the issue on June 2, the mining major told exchanges on Wednesday.

The OFS will be carried out via stock exchange mechanism through a separate designated window of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The floor price for the OFS has been pegged at Rs 225 per share. This is at a 6.72% discount in comparison with Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.20 for Coal India shares.